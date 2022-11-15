Biden condoles lives lost in Virginia University shooting

US President Joe Biden has expressed grief over the death of three students in the Virginia University shooting. The three deceased, who were football players, were fatally shot on the University of Virginia campus on Sunday night, The New York Times reported.

This latest attack happened on a bus returning from a class trip to Washington, DC. A suspect was later detained on Monday. "The President and First Lady are mourning with the University of Virginia community after yet another deadly shooting in America has taken the lives of three young people. Our deepest condolences are with the countless families, friends, and neighbors grieving for those killed as well as those injured in this senseless shooting," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Pierre said administration officials are in close contact with state and local officials. "Too many families across America are bearing the awful burden of gun violence," she added. At least 68 shootings have unfolded in 2022 on US school grounds, including 15 on college campuses, according to the American broadcaster CNN.

The shooting at the Charlottesville campus is also one of nearly 600 mass shootings this year, CNN added citing the Gun Violence Archive. Earlier this year, Biden signed the most significant gun safety law in nearly three decades.

"But we must do more. We need to enact an assault weapons ban to get weapons of war off America's streets. House Democrats acted, and the Senate should follow," the White House Press Secretary added. (ANI)

