Left Menu

US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy nominated to be next Speaker

McCarthy's nomination comes after an underwhelming performance in the midterm election. This led to a search among conservatives for a challenger. The vote puts McCarthy in line to be the next speaker of the House, only if he wins at least 218 votes in the full House of Representatives.

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2022 08:07 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 08:07 IST
US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy nominated to be next Speaker
US House of Representatives Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Photo Credit: Kevin McCarthy Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has been nominated to be the speaker in the next term of Congress given that Republicans are projected to hold the majority in the lower congressional chamber. "House Republicans have elected Kevin McCarthy as our nominee for speaker for the 118th Congress," House Republicans said via Twitter.

CNN reported that McCarthy's nomination comes after an underwhelming performance in the midterm election led to a search among conservatives for a challenger. The vote puts McCarthy in line to be the next speaker of the House, only if he wins at least 218 votes in the full House of Representatives.

He won 188-31 against Arizona Representative Andy Biggs, CNN reported citing multiple sources. It was a secret ballot, and McCarthy only needed to earn a simple majority of the conference, the American broadcaster added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global
4
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022