China appoints former India ambassador as deputy foreign minister

China's former envoy in India, Sun Weidong, who left New Delhi last month after completing his three-year tenure, has been appointed as the country's deputy Foreign Minister. "Sun Weidong, who had just finished his 3+ year tenure as Chinese Ambassador to India, was appointed as deputy foreign minister, according to China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security," state media outlet Global Times said in a tweet.

Sun, who assumed office in July 2019, left India at a time when the two sides are trying to manage ties via mutiple channels, following the Ladakh border clash in 2020 that has remained the dominant issue between the two sides. In his farewell address, Sun Weidong stressed the need to manage and resolve differences between India and China and uphold the principle of non-interference in each other's internal affairs.

"...the two sides should strive to manage and resolve differences, and look for a proper solution through dialogue and consultation, instead of defining China-India relations by differences. The two countries need to respect each other's political systems and development paths, and uphold the principle of non-interference in each other's internal affairs," he had said. Before his departure, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met the Chinese envoy, as he emphasized that peace and tranquillity in the border areas are essential to maintaining bilateral ties.

"Received Ambassador Sun Weidong of China for a farewell call. Emphasized that the development of India-China relations is guided by the 3 Mutuals. Peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential," Jaishankar tweeted after meeting ambassador Sun. "The normalization of India-China relations is in the interest of both countries, of Asia and the world at large," he added. Since April 2020, India and China have had several rounds of diplomatic and military level meetings on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), in the India-China border areas.

India has repeatedly said that bilateral relations cannot be normal unless the border situation is and added that if China disturbs the peace and tranquillity in border areas, it will impact the relations further. (ANI)

