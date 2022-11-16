Blast in Afghan province of Takhar injures five

Five people were injured when a mine exploded in the Afghan province of Takhar on Wednesday. Khaama Press reported citing sources that mine detonation near the province's centre was allegedly intended for a prisoner-transporting vehicle. The blast took place on 3rd Gudam Street, in front of the court gate of Taleqan city, the provincial capital of Takhar in Afghanistan.

As per local media, the detonation of the mine planted to target the prisoner transport vehicle resulted in the injuries of 5 inmates. an investigation has been started to determine the cause of the explosion. So far, no group or organization has taken responsibility for the explosion.

Blasts and violence have become a regular affair in Afghanistan since the Taliban took control of the country following the ouster of the US-backed civilian government last year. Rights groups said the Taliban had broken multiple pledges to respect human and women's rights. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)