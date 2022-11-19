Left Menu

Three Indian fishermen released by Indonesia board flight to India from Medan

The Indian fishermen boarded the flight to India from Medan following their release. The initiative was able to reach its conclusion through the joint efforts of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Jakarta.

ANI | Updated: 19-11-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 21:23 IST
Three Indian fishermen released by Indonesia board flight to India from Medan
Indian fishermen released by Indonesia. (Photo: Twitter//@indiainmedan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Three Indian fishermen were released by Indonesia on Saturday, according to the official Twitter handle of the Consulate General of India in Medan. The fishermen boarded the flight to India from Medan following their release. The initiative was able to reach its conclusion through the joint efforts of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Jakarta.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia and the Consulate General of India in Medan also made efforts to repatriate the fishermen. "Back to India! 3 Indian fishermen were released by Indonesia & boarded the flight to India today from Medan. A Joint effort by teams from @MEAIndia @IndianEmbJkt @indiainmedan, cooperation from @Kemlu_RI, patience & support of family members of these fishermen made it possible," the official Twitter account of the Consulate General of India in Medan said in a tweet.

Indonesia is the first country with which India has adopted a shared vision of maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. Earlier in June, Pakistan released 20 Indian fishermen through the Attari Wagah Border as a goodwill gesture.

The fishermen, who had entered the Pakistani waters unknowingly, were released after spending four years in prison. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global
4
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022