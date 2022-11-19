Three Indian fishermen released by Indonesia board flight to India from Medan

Three Indian fishermen were released by Indonesia on Saturday, according to the official Twitter handle of the Consulate General of India in Medan. The fishermen boarded the flight to India from Medan following their release. The initiative was able to reach its conclusion through the joint efforts of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Jakarta.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia and the Consulate General of India in Medan also made efforts to repatriate the fishermen. "Back to India! 3 Indian fishermen were released by Indonesia & boarded the flight to India today from Medan. A Joint effort by teams from @MEAIndia @IndianEmbJkt @indiainmedan, cooperation from @Kemlu_RI, patience & support of family members of these fishermen made it possible," the official Twitter account of the Consulate General of India in Medan said in a tweet.

Indonesia is the first country with which India has adopted a shared vision of maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. Earlier in June, Pakistan released 20 Indian fishermen through the Attari Wagah Border as a goodwill gesture.

The fishermen, who had entered the Pakistani waters unknowingly, were released after spending four years in prison. (ANI)

