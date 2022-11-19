Closure of Spin Boldak crossing may increase food prices in Afghanistan

The closure of the Spin Boldak-Chaman crossing may increase the price of food in markets, Tolo News reported. Such a long closure of the border region would be a big problem for both countries as the port in the Spin Boldak region is a hub for trade and commerce. After the closure of the Spin Boldak crossing, vehicles are stranded on both sides of the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The Afghanistan-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce has urged the governments to open the border between countries, according to Tolo News. Along with these vehicles thousands of Afghans are in trouble as they are stranded at Spin Boldak intending to enter Pakistan after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

The families, mostly from the northern and eastern provinces of the country, want to leave the country after the regime change, but Pakistani forces are not allowing them to enter their country. The reason behind this closure is a result of an open firing from the Afghan side which killed a Pakistani soldier. Following the incident, both sides exchanged fire for more than one hour and the trade between the two countries got suspended, including the Afghan transit trade.

However, in a statement issued by the Taliban it is claimed that an unidentified armed man was responsible for the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)