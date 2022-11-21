China announces first COVID death since May as cases spike in Beijing

China has reported the death of three people after contracting COVID-19. It is the first COVID-related death that China's mainland has reported since May, CNBC reported. All three people lived in Beijing and were aged between 87 to 91. All of them suffered from pre-existing health conditions. The reports did not reveal whether the three people who died due to the pandemic were vaccinated or not. COVID-19 measures were tightened in Beijing over the weekend as the local cases of COVID-19 rose to several hundred a day, which included infections with and without symptoms, as per the CNBC report.

The authorities have advised people to stay put during the weekend in Chaoyang and not leave the area until necessary, Global Times reported. If the residents leave the area, they need to show negative nucleic acid test results taken within 48 hours. Restaurants, particularly in the Chaoyang district of Beijing could only offer takeout or delivery. Many gyms, some supermarkets and at least one shopping mall have been temporarily closed, as per the CNBC report. Schools in parts of Beijing have started online classes and various apartments have been placed under lockdown.

From Sunday to Thursday, Beijing recorded 276 cases of COVID-19 at the community level. Beijing on Friday reported 232 cases and 42 cases were found at the community level. Addressing a press conference, a municipal government spokesperson on Friday said the Chinese capital has been witnessing a rise in COVID-19 infections, with cases found at the community level continuing to increase and the scope of the wave gradually expanding.

"The occasional 'staying put' approach is a good way to cut off virus transmission as soon as possible and protect the health of all of us," Global Times quoted Yang Beibei, deputy head of Chaoyang district, as saying on Friday. Notably, China has been adhering to strict measures since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chinese government has been imposing lockdowns, and travel restrictions and conducting mass testing of people to control the spread of the virus. Guangdong has been the hardest hit in this month's COVID wave, with the province reporting nearly 1000 COVID cases with symptoms while more than 8000 people were aysmptomatic on Sunday, as per the CNBC news report.

Guangzhou authorities said that schools in seven of the city's 11 districts will have online classes while one district could gradually start in-person classes. The announcement of authorities comes after schools in eight districts on November 10 started online classes for the majority of students. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)