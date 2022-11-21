Nepal PM thanks people for contributing in parliamentary, provincial polls

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has thanked the people for their contribution to the parliamentary and provincial elections held on November 20. He stressed that the elections were concluded in a 'peaceful, fearless, impartial and encouraging' manner,' The Himalayan Times reported. In a statement, Deuba stated that all the citizens have fulfilled their responsibility for strengthening democracy and safeguarding the constitution. He said that people have exercised their right to vote in the elections to the House of Representatives and provincial assemblies.

Sher Bahadur Deuba stressed that people demonstrated their devotion and dedication to democracy, as per The Himalayan Times report. Calling the periodic elections 'mandatory' in democracy, Deuba expressed the hope that the election results will help create an equitable society on the basis of democratic culture while making Nepal 'self-sufficient and prosperous.' Taking to his Twitter handle, Deuba thanked the Election Commission for "peacefully" concluding the elections of the House of Representatives and the Provincial Assembly. In addition, he thanked national service employees, security agencies, political parties, media workers and observers who worked during the elections. Deuba tweeted, "The elections of the House of Representatives and the Provincial Assembly have been completed peacefully. I would like to thank the Election Commission for this. Also, I express my thanks and gratitude to the national service employees, security agencies, political parties, media workers and observers who worked round the clock to make the election a success."

Earlier on November 20, Deuba had shared a picture of himself on Twitter while casting vote in polls. He urged people to cast their votes for the parliamentary and provincial elections. In a tweet, Deuba said, "I voted, you should also participate in the voting." According to Nepal's Election Commission, around 61 per cent of voters cast their votes in the parliamentary and provincial polls held on November 21. Addressing a press briefing on November 20, Nepal's Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya said that 61 per cent voter turnout was based on the preliminary data, The Himalayan Post reported.

Thapaliya stated that the percentage could increase when all the data is gathered. However, he noted, "However, this voter turnout is less than what the EC had expected." He said that elections were held peacefully across the nation except for some incidents of violence. Thapaliya announced that elections were postponed at 15 polling booths in four districts - Surkhet, Gulmi, Nawalparasi (East), and Bajura due to clashes between rival parties' cadres or disruptions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)