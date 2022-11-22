Lahore HC dismisses trader association petition to restrain PTI long march

The Lahore High court dismisses a petition against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party's long march filed by the All Pakistan Traders Association. A sessions court also dismissed another petition at Faisalabad charging PTI Chief Imran Khan of defaming the Army, The Dawn reported. Naeem Mir the petitioner in LHC and the chairman of the All Pakistan Traders Association filed had filed a restraining order for PTI long march. Justice Jawad Hassan of LHC while disposing of the petition appointed an additional inspector general of Pakistan police to the case. He ordered that the officer hear the trader's grievances and sort the matter out within a week. The judge previously had also rejected to order a restraining order for the PTI's long march that is currently organising a power show in Pakistan's capital Islamabad.

Mir, in the petition, had also asked the court to ensure the law and order or arrange for an empty place outside Islamabad for the procession that is organised by PTI till a final decision could be reached. As he blamed PTI workers were blocking the entrance and exits of the main road and other streets, according to The Dawn. The sessions court at Faisalabad dismissed yet another petition filed against PTI chief Imran Khan for criticising and defaming Pakistan's army in public rallies. The Additional district and sessions judge Ghulam Hussain Bhinder pronounced the petition dismissed. This was based on a report filed by an SP investigation/additional district complaint officer. In his ruling Bhinder said that the petition was non-cognizable and baseless, The Dawn reported.

In light of the statements given by Imran regarding the appointment of the Chief of Army Staff. It was alleged in this session's court petition that the words of Imran Khan in his ralaies created differences amongst the army officers which portrays them lets patriotic. Further, it was also said that the issue must be addressed under sedition. Previously, a plea for stopping the PTI long march was filed in the Supreme Court by Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan Senator Kamran Murtaza which was also dismissed. Although the local administration of Islamabad has issued a no objection certificate for gathering to hear a message from Imran khan via video link. However, this NOC came with 35 conditions breaking which will have legal consequences.(ANI)

