PTI long march in Faizabad cleared after initial hiccups

Faizabad local administration stopped participants at the long march of the Iman-Khan led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from setting up a stage for a sit-in, ARY News reported, adding that the moves comes amid the former PM's call to his followers to join the long march in huge numbers. However, permission was later granted to the PTI for holding the long march, The ARY News reported, adding that the Islamabad Capital Territory allowed the march on some conditions that Imran Khan and his followers had to abide by.

The ARY report further said that permission to hold the long march was granted on the condition that Faizabad will be vacated by the protesters on November 26 night, before the English cricket team arrives in Pakistan for a Test series. Similarly, the PTI chief was asked not to use a vehicle with a sunroof before, after, or even during the public gathering. The former PM was also directed to follow the designated route.

In a video message earlier, the PTI chief urged the whole nation to participate in the long march as it would send out a message that Pakistanis won't silent till 'freedom' is achieved. Previously, a plea was filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction for stopping the long march. However, the petition, filed by Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan Senator Kamran Murtaza, was dismissed. While the local administration of Islamabad issued a no-objection certificate for a gathering to hear Imran's message via a video link, it came with 35 conditions which, if flouted, will invite legal consequences.

The former PM was shot in the leg on November 3, six days into his protest march. He later accused a senior army officer, Major General Faisal Naseer, of being behind the 'attempt on his life'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)