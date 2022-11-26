Jakarta University holds seminar to remember victims of 26/11 Mumbai attacks

In order to commemorate the tragedy of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the Faculty of Social and Political Sciences (FISIP) of the University of Muhammadiyah Jakarta (UMJ) organized an international seminar at its campus on November 24. The seminar, which was organized in a hybrid mode, also discussed the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the Bali bombings in Indonesia, according to a UMJ press statement. The seminar titled "Dangers of Terrorism: Commemorating the Tragedy of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks" saw attendees from both India and Indonesia.

On behalf of the UMJ Rector Dr. Ma'mun Murad, Amin Shabana, FISIP's chief of the International Cooperation Team, gave the opening remarks. A minute of silence was observed to pay homage to the victims of terror attacks in Mumbai. On the night of November 26, 2008, a group of armed terrorists from Pakistan attacked Mumbai city, the financial capital of India. The 10 terrorists, who were trained by the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), targeted several important locations simultaneously and mercilessly killed 165 people, including 140 Indians and 25 foreigners from 17 countries.

The attacks were planned and executed by LeT and its parent organization, Jamat ud Dawa (JUD). Strangely, LeT was banned by Pakistan in 2002. It has been openly operating its activities through JUD, which was banned on Dec. 11, 2008. Both LeT and JUD are affiliated to al-Qaeda and have been receiving full support in the shape of money, weapons and training from the Pakistan Army and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), according to UMJ.

The terrorists were smuggled into Mumbai via sea on a suicide mission. They were trained in marine warfare, swimming, automatic weapons (AK-47s), hand grenades and satellite phones by trainers (both retired and active) from the Pakistan Army and ISI. "They used Type 86 grenades, which were produced by China's state-owned company, Norinco. They attacked a railway station, hospital, cafe, Jewish centre and two hotels. They killed civilians, taxi drivers, hotel staff, foreigners, and security personnel," the UMJ statement read.

Before coming to Mumbai, they hijacked an Indian fishing boat and killed four of its crew. The new thing in the Mumbai attacks was that terrorists were targeting foreigners also in addition to Indians. It was a similar attack on foreigners in Indonesia's Bali on Oct. 12, 2002, which killed 202 people, including 88 Australians, 38 Indonesians and 23 Britons. The terror group Jemaah Islamiyah (JI), the perpetrator of the 2002 Bali Bombings, and LeT from Pakistan have close links with al-Qaeda terror group.

This year, Indonesia is commemorating the 20th anniversary of Bali bombings and paying homage to the victims while India is commemorating the 14th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks this year and paying homage to the victims. (ANI)

