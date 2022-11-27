Left Menu

Militants threaten to target six police stations in Pakistan's Punjab

In order to avenge the killing of a most-wanted criminal, a militant group in Pakistan's Rajanpur district threatened to attack six police stations following which the police have withdrawn the force from the stations, Dawn reported on Saturday.

Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
In order to avenge the killing of a most-wanted criminal, a militant group in Pakistan's Rajanpur district threatened to attack six police stations following which the police have withdrawn the force from the stations, Dawn reported on Saturday. Earlier this week, the criminals had spent more than five hours launching rocket launchers, mortars, and other weapons against the under-resourced police force in violent skirmishes.

Khuda Bukhsh Lound, the ringleader of a notorious gang who had a head money of PKR 1.8 million against him, was killed after a fierce gunfight, according to Regional Police Officer (RPO) Khurram Ali Shah of Dera Ghazi Khan in Pakistan, Dawn reported. At least 12 others, including five policemen, were injured in the fighting and the heavily armed militants left several bullet-proof vehicles riddled with bullets.

Moreover, the Punjab police have pulled out of six Rajanpur police stations in response to strong threats made by the Baloch militant group. The militants had warned that they would use mortars and rocket launchers from their hiding places to attack these police stations, as per Dawn. (ANI)

