'Austra Hind-22': India-Australia joint military exercise begins today

The exercise, slated to take place from November 28 to December 11, aims to build positive military ties, imbibe each other's best practices and promote the ability to operate together.

ANI | Updated: 28-11-2022 11:26 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 11:26 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Rajasthan

The joint military exercise between armies of Australia and India 'Austra Hind-22' begins at Rajasthan's Mahajan Field Firing Ranges on Monday, with a focus on peacekeeping operations under the UN mandate. The exercise, scheduled from November 28 to December 11, aims to build positive military ties, imbibe each other's best practices and promote the ability to operate together.

In a statement, the Defence Ministry said it is the first exercise under 'Austra Hind' with the participation of all arms and services contingent from armies of both nations. The Australian army contingent comprising soldiers from the 13th Brigade of the 2nd Division will take part in the exercise.

"Aim of the exercise is to build positive military relations, imbibe each other's best practices and promote the ability to operate together while undertaking multi-domain operations in Semi deserts terrain under a UN peace enforcement mandate," the Defence Ministry said in a statement. For the joint exercise with Australia, the Indian Army will be represented by troops from the Dogra regiment.

The 'Austra Hind' will be a yearly event that will be conducted alternatively in India and Australia. The ministry said that the joint military exercise will enable the two armies to share best practices in tactics, techniques, and procedures for carrying out tactical operations at the company and platoon levels for neutralising hostile threats.

According to Defence Ministry, training on new generation equipment and specialist weapons, including snipers, surveillance and communication equipment for a high degree of situational awareness as well as casualty management, evacuation, and planning logistics have been planned. During the exercise, the armies of India and Australia will engage in various tasks, including joint planning, joint tactical drills, sharing basics of special arms skills, and raiding a hostile target.

The Defence Ministry said the joint exercise, besides promoting understanding and interoperability between the two armies, will further help in strengthening ties between India and Australia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

