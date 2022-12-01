Lord Rami Ranger meets EAM Jaishankar
Jaishankar lauded Lord Rami Ranger's insights on India-UK relations and his consistent support for their development
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Lord Rami Ranger on Wednesday and lauded his support for the development of India-UK ties. Lord Rami Ranger, a businessman and philanthropist, is the chairman of the UK-based company Sun Mark Limited.
"Good to catch up with Lord Rami Ranger this afternoon. Appreciate his insights on India-UK relations and his consistent support for their development," Jaishankar said. India and UK are engaged in negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak emphasised the importance of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India last month in his address at the Lord Mayor's Banquet at London's Guildhall.
"By 2050, the Indo-Pacific will deliver over half of global growth compared with just a quarter from Europe and North America combined. That's why we're joining the Trans-Pacific trade deal, the CPTP, delivering a new FTA with India and pursuing one with Indonesia," Sunak said. (ANI)
