Looking forward to supporting India's G 20 presidency next year on building resilient global economy: US

The United States support India's G-20 presidency and will continue its efforts to build a resilient global economy, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. Pierre said, "We look forward to supporting India's G 20 presidency next year and on a range of issues including addressing current food and energy security challenges while continuing our efforts to build a resilient global economy."

Responding to a question on US President Joe Biden's visit to India, the White House press secretary said, "I know that Jake was Jake Sullivan was asked this question when he was here, probably most recently about if the President is going to be attending, as you see in the President has attended has been participating in the G-20 in his tenure here, don't have anything specific to announce any, any specifics or announcements travelling. I just don't have anything specific to announce on his travel but as you have seen the past almost two years he has been certainly participating in the G-20." India will formally assume the G20 presidency starting Thursday. G-20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 of the worldwide trade, and about two-thirds of the world population, according to Prime Minister's Office (PMO) release.

During the G-20 Presidency, India will hold about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across India. The G-20 Summit to be held next year would be one of the highest-profile international gatherings to be hosted by India. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the logo, theme and website of India's G-20 Presidency via video conferencing. The lotus in the logo symbolises India's ancient heritage, faith and thought.

The Philosophy of Adwait, the Prime Minister said, emphasises the oneness of all creatures and this philosophy will be a medium of resolution of today's conflicts. This logo and theme represent many key messages from India. "Message of Buddha for freedom from war, Mahatma Gandhi's solutions in the face of violence, through G-20, India is giving them a new height", he said.

The Prime Minister remarked that India's G-20 presidency is coming at a time of crisis and chaos. He said that the world is dealing with the aftereffects of a disruptive once-in-a-century global pandemic, conflicts, and economic uncertainty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)