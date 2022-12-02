Afghan economic stability 'critically dependent' on humanitarian aid: Report

The economic stability in Afghanistan is extensively dependent on humanitarian aid flows as the country faces hunger and deprivation for a second winter in a row, the US Institute for Peace (USIP) report said. According to the report, the biggest factor contributing to the worsening of food insecurity has been lost revenue as a result of the economic collapse that followed the Taliban taking control in August 2021, Khaama Press reported.

"Loss of income due to the economic collapse following the Taliban takeover in August 2021 has been the main culprit in worsening food insecurity, exacerbated by a succession of drought-induced poor harvests," the report read. According to the report, "there was also an increase in female unemployment (i.e., women and girls reported to be looking for work but not being successful), but this was equivalent to only one-third of the increase in labour force participation (which includes salaried employment, self-employment, and home-based gainful economic activity, as well as people who are looking for work but are unsuccessful)."

Some women claimed that having more women in the workforce benefits their families' financial status. Rahima, a teacher, stated that "women are half of society and may be successful in economic progress if they are given the opportunity to apply their talents and skills," Khaama Press reported.

Afghanistan is currently grappling with a serious humanitarian crisis as according to international assessments, the country now has the highest number of people in emergency food insecurity in the world, with more than 23 million in need of assistance and approximately, 95 per cent of the population having insufficient food consumption. Moreover, the situation of human rights in Afghanistan has worsened since the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban's return to power in August last year.Additionally, the Ukraine crisis has had a massive impact on the rise in food costs and how it was out of reach for many Afghans.

Although the fighting in the country has ended, serious human rights violations continue unabated, especially against women and minorities. Women and girls in Afghanistan are facing a human rights crisis, deprived of the fundamental rights to non-discrimination, education, work, public participation and health, reported Khaama Press. (ANI)

