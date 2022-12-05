Left Menu

PM Modi chairs all-party meeting to brief leaders on India's G20 Presidency

PM Modi chaired an All-Party meeting called by the center in New Delhi to meet the heads of all major political parties on Monday and hold discussions on the significance of the G20 Presidency for the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired an all-party meeting to underscore the significance of India's presidency of the G20 and brief the leaders about the government's approach. India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were among the leaders present at the meeting. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge of Congress, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik were among those present at the meeting which is taking place at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. Last month, Indonesia handed over the G20 presidency to India in the presence of PM Modi at the Bali summit for the coming year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

