Pakistan panel reveals 974 'missing people' in detention centres, 616 in prisons

The Missing Persons Commission on Thursday presented a report to the Pakistan Supreme Court regarding the number of prisoners in detention centres. In the report, the Missing Persons Commission said that 974 people declared "missing" were in detention centres while 616 remained in prisons, The Express Tribune reported. In the report, the Missing Persons Commission revealed that 81 people returned to their homes in November. The commission said that they had received complaints of 9133 missing people. Among them, the commission was able to trace 5574 people while 3,743 returned their homes, the Missing Persons Commission has informed, according to The Express Tribune report.

According to the report, the bodies of 241 missing people were recovered. The report further revealed that cases of 6,926 missing people had been dealt with. Furthermore, as of November 30, 2,207 cases of missing people were pending, as per The Express Tribune news report. In the report, the Missing Persons Commission said that they had received a report of 98 cases in November while 101 were disposed of. Meanwhile, the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances in a report submitted to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in March said that only 3,284 people of the 8,463 missing Pakistani citizens had reached home since March 2011, Dawn reported.

The Commission has been established in 2011 to trace the missing people and fix responsibility on the individuals or organisations revealed that the concerned institutions did not give information regarding detainees in 550 cases despite the production orders. The commission received 8,463 complaints about enforced disappearances from March 2011 to February 2022. Of these cases, the commission had disposed of 6214 cases and they were conducting an investigation regarding 2249 cases, as per the Dawn report.

According to the report, 3,284 missing people had been traced and they reached home, as per the news report. Furthermore, 228 people were "reported to be dead in encounters, etc" and the concerned authorities have filed an FIR regarding the matter. (ANI)

