Left Menu

Three killed, dozen missing after explosion on island of Jersey

Robin Smith, chief officer of the States of Jersey Police, said that emergency services responded to the site after the police was alerted about the incident.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2022 08:26 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 08:26 IST
Three killed, dozen missing after explosion on island of Jersey
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Jersey

At least three people have died and a dozen are missing after an explosion at an apartment building in the Channel island of Jersey on Saturday, CNN reported citing the island's Chief Minister Kristina Moore. The local police was informed about the incident just before 4 am (local time). Robin Smith, chief officer of the States of Jersey Police, said that emergency services responded to the site after the police was alerted about the incident. Smith further said the emergency services had extinguished the fire at the site of the explosion, according to CNN.

He stated that the three-storey building has "completely collapsed" and described the situation as a "devastating scene." Furthermore, Robin Smith said that people from a number of flats have been evacuated. He informed that 20 to 30 people have been taken to a nearby town hall for shelter. Smith added that a search and rescue operation has been launched for those unaccounted. Notably, Jersey is an island territory off the northwest coast of France. Authorities have started an investigation to find the cause of the incident. As per the CNN report, residents had reported about the smell of gas the night prior to the blast. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; 'It's dead out here': China's slow exit from zero-COVID and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner swaps; Nobel awards to take place in Stockholm with full glitz and glamour and more

World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022