Left Menu

4 killed, 20 missing after mortar lands near Afghanistan-Pakistan border

Taking to Twitter, ToloNews informed, "At least four people were killed and 20 others were wounded after a mortar landed near Spin Boldak gate, a source told TOLOnews. The clashes are still ongoing between the Islamic Emirate and Pakistani military, according to the source."

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 19:10 IST
4 killed, 20 missing after mortar lands near Afghanistan-Pakistan border
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

At least four people died and 20 others were injured after a mortar landed near Afghanistan's Spin Boldak gate, Tolo News reported citing sources. Spin Boldak is a border town in the southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan and next to the border with Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, ToloNews informed, "At least four people were killed and 20 others were wounded after a mortar landed near Spin Boldak gate, a source told TOLOnews. The clashes are still ongoing between the Islamic Emirate and Pakistani military, according to the source." In reply to the previous tweet, TOLONews added that the videos showed the injured being taken to the hospital at Chaman crossing, across the Durand Line.

This incident took place amid reports of ongoing clashes between the Afghan Taliban and the Pakistani military at the Afghan-Pakistan border. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; 'It's dead out here': China's slow exit from zero-COVID and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner swaps; Nobel awards to take place in Stockholm with full glitz and glamour and more

World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022