Imran Khan's PTI, govt stick to stances amid reports of 'backdoor talks'

Amid several reports of 'backdoor' contact between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the coalition government, both sides gave the polar opposite statement on the early elections, Dawn reported. Despite several TV media reports about the talks between the two sides, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed that no talks have taken place and also denied sending any representative for arranging an early election.

"If talks are being held openly or via backdoor, we have a clear stance that we will sit for talks if the government agrees to hold early elections," he told Dawn. Earlier, there were several reports claiming that talks between the two sides have begun as PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the government has sent 'one representative each' to President Arif Alvi.

According to Dawn, Chaudhry denied any contact while Rana Sanaullah said negotiations with President Alvi are ongoing. "In that case, we can sit together to finalize the nitty-gritty of the polls," he added. Chaudhry warned the coalition government if a final date for the next general election is not announced by December 20 then the party will order the dissolution of assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A former federal minister, Chaudhry tweeted: "Leaders of the imported government do not want polls and they have no idea how to run the country." Chaudhary said ruling a country is a difficult task and the ruling coalition does not have the ability to do it. According to him, the country's affairs are not run by appointing ministers and making foreign visits, Dawn reported.

Pakistan needs political stability which is not possible without a stable government, he said, according to Geo News. Fawad warned the ruling coalition, saying, "If Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) does not bring a formula for holding general elections by December 20, the Punjab and KP assemblies will be dissolved."

He added that after the dissolution, the general elections in the two provinces will be completed by March 20. PTI has complete trust in its allies in this regard, Geo News quoted Chaudhry as saying.

Imran Khan had earlier said the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces would not be dissolved if the election will take place by March. Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the government was ready to hold "unconditional" talks with the PTI.

In an interview with a private news channel, the minister said his government was already holding an informal dialogue with President Alvi, according to Dawn. But a source in the government also confirmed that no formal talks between the government and the PTI have started.

The source said the government has not nominated any representative for this purpose. (ANI)

