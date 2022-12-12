Ukraine conflict impacting development, India can play bridging role: Jaishankar

India and other countries can play a bridging role amid the divisions created between North-South over development which Ukraine impacts, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said. "We have two big divides today. One you could say that the kind of East-West divide centring around grain, and one is the North-South divide centring around development and Ukraine is also having an impact on the development," Jaishankar said while addressing the India Global Forum and panel discussion on India-UAE ties in Dubai.

"I do believe a country like India can play that bridging role, not alone. I think UAE for example, can in a sense and has also been doing something so like some other countries. But there is a need today to bridge," he added. In the panel discussion, Diplomatic Advisor to UAE President, Anwar Mohammed Gargash joined Jaishankar and said that they also wanted to end the conflict in Ukraine quickly.

"I think we all want to see a quick end to the conflict in Ukraine and we all also believe that this conflict will not end except political process. I think in our interest to make sure that there is a political process that ends this conflict," Gargash said during the discussion. Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, India has consistently called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to the violence. India has called upon both sides to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue and expressed its support for all diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

Earlier, in September, Indian Ambassador to Ukraine Harsh Kumar Jain on Monday handed over 7,725 kilograms of humanitarian aid to Deputy Minister of Health Oleksii Yaremenko for the people of Ukraine. The 7,725 kilograms of aid comprised essential medicines and medical equipment.

"Newly appointed Amb @IndiainUkraine Harsh Kumar Jain handed over 7,725 kg of humanitarian aid comprising of essential medicines and medical equipment to H.E Oleksii Yaremenko, Deputy Minister of Health of #Ukraine in-charge of Humanitarian Aid and EU Integration," India in Ukraine tweeted. India sent the first tranche of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in March.

Meanwhile, in November while addressing the UN General Assembly, India said that it remains "concerned" over the situation in Ukraine even as it abstained on a draft resolution calling for Russia to be held accountable for violations of international law by its invasion of Ukraine. Addressing the 11th Emergency Special Session of the UNGA, Ruchira Kamboj, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in an explanation of India's vote said that India has called for efforts for an immediate cessation of hostilities and returning to the path of dialogue and diplomacy.

India's permanent representative to the UN said that global order based on international law, the UN charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty must be upheld. Ruchira Kamboj said that they need to consider whether a reparation process through a vote in the General Assembly will contribute to efforts at a resolution of the conflict. (ANI)

