India, Finland sign joint declaration on migration and mobility

India and Finland on Tuesday signed a Joint Declaration of Intent on Migration and Mobility to work jointly towards developing a common framework of arrangement and cooperation to facilitate greater mobility and to combat irregular migration. "A Joint Declaration of Intent on Migration and Mobility was signed by V. Muraleedharan, the Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs and Tuula Haatainen, Minster of Employment of Finland to arrive at a mutually beneficial arrangement on migration and mobility between the two countries," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"The Declaration underlines the resolve of both countries to work jointly towards developing a common framework of arrangement and cooperation to facilitate mobility of students, academics, researchers, business people and professionals and to combat irregular migration," the MEA said. According to the MEA statement, India and Finland share warm and friendly relations underpinned by common values of democracy, freedom, rule of law and respect for human rights.

"The interactions held on May 4 on the margins of the 2nd India-Nordic Summit and Virtual Summit held on March 16, 2021, between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sanna Marin has added a strong momentum to our bilateral relations," the MEA said. Ritva Koukku-Ronde, Finland's Ambassador to India and other senior officials from the government of India and Finland were present at the occasion of signing the Joint Declaration.

India and Finland have traditionally enjoyed warm and friendly relations. In recent years, bilateral relations have acquired diversity with collaboration in research, innovation, and investments by both sides. Earlier, on May 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Finland PM Sanna Marin on the sidelines of the 2nd India-Nordic Summit in Copenhagen and discussed ways to further cement this partnership in trade, investment, technology and other such sectors.

Both sides expressed satisfaction at the progress made in the implementation of the outcomes of the bilateral Virtual Summit held on March 16, 2021. (ANI)

