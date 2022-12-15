China asks citizens to leave Afghanistan after Kabul attack

China has advised its citizens in Afghanistan to leave the country "as soon as possible," after an attack on a Chinese-owned hotel in the heart of Kabul. A gun attack on Tuesday targeting a hotel, frequently visited by Chinese visitors, ended in killing at least three people. Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said the attack on the hotel in the Shar-e-Naw area of Kabul ended with the killing of three attackers.

"Given the current security situation in Afghanistan, the foreign ministry once again reminds our fellow citizens and institutions in Afghanistan to leave and evacuate the country as soon as possible, report their identity information to the Embassy, and at the same time take extra safety precautions and enhance emergency preparedness," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during a regular press conference on December 13. Wenbin said this is an extremely outrageous terrorist attack and the Chinese embassy also asked the Afghan side to look into the attack.

"In the wake of the attack, the Chinese Embassy in Afghanistan immediately lodged a serious representation with the Afghan interim government and asked the Afghan side to make every effort to search for and rescue Chinese nationals," he added. The Chinese side asked the Taliban to bring the perpetrators to justice, and effectively strengthen the protection for the safety and security of Chinese nationals and institutions in Afghanistan.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the attack on the Kabul hotel, resulting in multiple casualties. "The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack on 12 December on a Hotel in Kabul, resulting in multiple casualties. The Secretary-General expresses his condolences to the bereaved families and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured," UN Secretary-General Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

The UN mission in Afghanistan condemned Monday's attack on a hotel in Kabul that led to civilian casualties including Chinese nationals. "Violence in #Afghanistan serves no purpose but prolonging the agony of more than 40 years of war. We stand in solidarity with the victims," United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a tweet. (ANI)

