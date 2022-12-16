1 civilian dead, 12 injured in another attack by Afghan forces on Pakistan

Afghanistan and Pakistani forces engaged in yet another cross-border clash, causing the death of one civilian and injuries to 12 others, including two women as well as children, according to Samaa news. According to the Samaa news report, Afghan forces opened fire with heavy weapons on the civilian population in Kali Musa near the border area, which prompted retaliatory fire from the Pakistani army.

After the clash, Chaman authorities declared an emergency and the markets were closed. At least 12 people including two women as well as children were injured, Samaa quoted paramilitary Levies officials as saying.

The Deputy Commissioner has confirmed that one civilian has died too. The authorities said that the injured were shifted to the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital. Some injured had been shifted to Quetta Civil hospital trauma centre as their condition was declared critical.

Levies officials said that several bullet casings were also found on the rooftops of the houses, according to Samaa. This is the second incident of cross-border aggression by Afghan forces this week. Earlier, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that at least six people were killed and 17 others were injured after Afghan border forces opened fire at a civilian area in Pakistan's Balochistan.

Pakistan's military media wing said that Afghan border forces used artillery and mortar in the attack. The ISPR said that Pakistan's troops at the border gave a befitting albeit measured response against the uncalled-for aggression, but avoided targeting innocent civilians in the area.Pakistan border forces also approached Afghan authorities in Kabul to highlight the severity of the situation and demanded strict action to avoid any such recurrence of the incident in the future, according to the ISPR.

Balochistan's Chaman District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ali Kasi said that the firing began after a mortar shell was fired into Pakistani territory. He also said that the injured were shifted to the district hospital except four, who were deemed "critically" injured and transferred to Quetta, according to Dawn. An emergency was imposed in Quetta Civil Hospital on the directions of Health Secretary Saleh Muhammad Nasir.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed concern over the incident. "I hope the federal government will ensure an immediate and effective solution to this problem at the diplomatic level," he said. (ANI)

