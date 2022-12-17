Pak: Punjab CM supports Imran Khan's decision to dissolve assemblies

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has offered support to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on his decision to dissolve the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, The News International reported. The two leaders held a meeting on the matter in Lahore as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) prepare to dissolve the assemblies. The Punjab CM's son Moonis Elahi also attended the meeting.

Hours before Imran Khan's scheduled announcement of the dissolution date, Elahi in a tweet said, "I will support every decision of Imran Khan. Punjab Assembly is Imran Khan's trust, which has been returned to him. Imran Khan has zeroed in on the politics of the opposition. Rumourmongers will still fail as before." Notably, PTI chief Imran Khan is expected to announce the date of dissolution during the party's public gathering at Lahore's Liberty Chowk, as per the news report. The government has said that it will ensure holding elections on whichever constituency the PTI and its ally resign.

Sharing details regarding the meeting, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi tweeted, "Today in Zaman Park, I met with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan - In the meeting, the dissolution of the assembly was discussed - Imran Khan will announce the decision by sitting together the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa." Meanwhile, Moonis Elahi tweeted, "Met PM @ImranKhanPTI and PTI team. He will announce his decision in a few hours. InshAllah we stand firmly with him." According to the sources, PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi met former PM Imran Khan last night, The News International reported. The two leaders discussed the political situation during the meeting.

The sources revealed that Moonis also assured Khan about the whole situation. Moonis Elahi informed Imran Khan that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government could victimise the PTI and PML-Q leadership if the assemblies are dissolved. Earlier on Wednesday, Imran Khan said that he would announce the date of dissolving Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies on December 17 (Saturday) during his public gathering at Liberty Chowk, The News International reported.

In a virtual address to the nation, Khan said that PTI parliamentarians would go back to the National Assembly and hold a protest to accept their resignations. PTI chief announced that he spoke to the party's senior leadership on political issues that required action. "I have never seen cases of big dacoits being closed in my 70 years of experience. I am sure that even banana republics don't do such things," The News International quoted Imran Khan as saying. (ANI)

