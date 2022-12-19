'No I'm not going to retire': Messi after Argentina lands FIFA World Cup

In what may come as a relief to millions of football fans across the world, Argentine talisman Lionel Messi has announced that he will continue to play football for Argentina after securing the 2022 FIFA World Cup title with his national team, defeating France. "No, I'm not going to retiring from the Argentina national team," he told TyC Sports, as quoted by Goal.com. "I want to continue playing as a champion."

The Argentina legend also said he had a feeling he was going to win the tournament this time around. On Sunday, Argentina came out victorious in the intensely fought final in what was the last World Cup for Argentine talisman Lionel Messi. After finishing all square at the end of the second half of extra time, Argentina won the final 4-2 on penalties.

Lionel Messi was awarded the Golden Ball, the honour given to the best player of a FIFA World Cup, after a thrilling final at Lusail which saw the legendary striker's World Cup dreams turn into reality following a 4-2 win over France in penalties. Messi, playing his final FIFA World Cup this year, was in top form throughout the entire tournament. Scoring crucial goals, converting penalties and assisting his teammates in scoring, the 35-year-old legend did it all.

Messi ended up as the second-highest goal scorer in the tournament after France's Kylian Mbappe. Argentina's ambassador to India HJ Gobbi was visibly jubilant late Sunday evening after his country's win over France in the FIFA World Cup final.

Fans celebrated Argentina's win at an event organised by Argentina's embassy at a hotel in New Delhi. "It is an emotional moment. I hope this is not Messi's last World Cup, I want to see another one," said HJ Gobbi, the Ambassador of Argentina.

Hundreds of fans erupted in celebrations on the streets of Kolkata after Messi entered folklore with Argentina's historic win. Swarms of Argentina and Messi fans gathered at the Shree Bhoomi Sporting Club in Bidhannagar to watch the World Cup final.

Argentina won its third World Cup, and its first since 1986. (ANI)

