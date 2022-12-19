Neeta Bhushan accredited as High Commissioner of India to Niue

Neeta Bhushan, High Commissioner of India to New Zealand, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of to the Niue. Neeta Bhushan is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1994 batch.

"Neeta Bhushan (IFS: 1994) presently High Commissioner of India to New Zealand, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to Niue, with residence in Wellington," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a release. Bhushan became the High Commissioner of India to Niue as well as to Cook Islands.

Earlier, on December 2, External Affairs Ministry said that Neetu Bhushan will be accredited as the next High Commissioner of to the Cook Islands. "Neeta Bhushan (IFS: 1994) presently High Commissioner of India to New Zealand, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to the Cook Islands, with residence in Wellington," official statement said.

"She is expected to take up the assignment shortly" it added. (ANI)

