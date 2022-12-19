Left Menu

Bishkek hosts round table dedicated to International Day of Mountains

In his welcoming speech, the deputy chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers noted that this event is the final stage within the framework of the Year of Protection of Mountain Ecosystems and Climate Resilience, announced by the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov.

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], December 19 (ANI/ Kabar): Bishkek is hosting a round table dedicated to the International Day of Mountains. The round table is attended by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov, Permanent Coordinator of the United Nations System in the Kyrgyz Republic Antje Grawe, heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Kyrgyzstan, members of mountain partnerships and representatives of government agencies.

In his welcoming speech, the deputy chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers noted that this event is the final stage within the framework of the Year of Protection of Mountain Ecosystems and Climate Resilience, announced by the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, and launches the concept of the "Five Years of Action for the Development of Mountain Regions". "The Resolution Sustainable Mountain Development" was adopted by the UN General Assembly on December 14, 2022. So, at the initiative of Kyrgyzstan, this resolution announced 2023-2027 "Five Years of Action for the Development of Mountain Regions".

The adoption of the resolution is the result of many years of activity of Kyrgyzstan to promote the interests of mountainous countries and confirm its leading position in this matter," Baisalov said. (ANI/Kabar)

