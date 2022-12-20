Left Menu

India Caucus Co-Chairs issue statement on India-China Border clash

According to the statement, "China's most recent aggression in Arunachal Pradesh is yet another reminder of why a strong security partnership with India is crucial to the national security of the United States and our allies. This event marks yet another act of the PRC's threats to Indian territory, including China's premeditated aggression on the line of actual control in 2020 which saw the death of approximately 20 Indian troops."

India Caucus Co-Chairs issue statement on India-China Border clash
China's unprovoked aggression in Arunachal Pradesh is a reminder that partnership with India is crucial to the national security of the US and its allies, India Caucus in the United States said in a statement. Notably, the Senate India Caucus is a bipartisan coalition that brings national attention to domestic and international issues that affect our economies and security.

In the statement, India Caucus applauded the inclusion of Section 1260 in the FY23 Final Conference Report to strengthen military cooperation in critical areas like intelligence gathering, fifth-generation aircraft, and emerging technologies to deter China's aggression and encroachment in the Indo-Pacific region.

This statement came in the backdrop of the December 9 clash where People's Liberation Army troops contacted the LAC in the Tawang Sector which was contested by Indian troops firmly and resolutely. This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides. In a statement in both houses of Parliament, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "On December 9, 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops firmly and resolutely. The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts."

He further said "the scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides", and clarified that "there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side." "Due to the timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations," Singh said. As a follow-up of the incident, the Minister further said, the local commander in the area held a "flag meeting with his counterpart on December 11, 2022, to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms".

"The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquility along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels," Singh said. (ANI)

