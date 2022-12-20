Left Menu

India announces restoration of e-Visa facility for Canadian passport holders

//www.bisindia- canada.com/. "The same process is applicable to Laissez-passer travel document holders."

ANI | Updated: 20-12-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 22:47 IST
India announces restoration of e-Visa facility for Canadian passport holders
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

The Indian High Commission in Ottawa on Tuesday announced the restoration of the e-Visa facility for Canadian passport holders. "e-Visa facility for Canadian passport-holders has been restored, with effect from 20 December 2022," the Indian High Commission in Ottawa said in a statement.

"Those Canadian passport-holders who wish to visit India for tourism, business, medical or conference purposes. may apply for e-Visa at https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/evisa/tvoa.html and follow instructions contained therein," it added. The High Commission said Canadian passport-holders seeking to travel to India for any purpose, not qualifying for an e-Visa, may apply for the paper visa at https://www.bisindia- canada.com/. "The same process is applicable to Laissez-passer travel document holders."

Moreover, the Indian High Commission said those who have applied for visas through various BLS Centres in Canada are advised to wait for the issuance of the same. "All such applications will be processed on priority. Those applicants who wish to withdraw their respective visa applications may do so by visiting the website https://www.bisindia canada.com/ and choosing the option for Application Withdrawal," the release said.

"Those who have booked appointments to apply for tourist, business. medical or conference visa at BLS Centres in Canada and would, now, like to apply for e-Visa instead, are requested to vacate/cancel their appointment slots so that the same becomes available to others seeking visa consular services," it added. Last month, the second India-Canada Consular Dialogue was held to discuss the consular, visa and mutual legal assistance cooperation.

In the Consular Dialogue, the Indian side stressed consular and visa issues, which included problems and delays in obtaining Canadian visas and work permits. Both sides reiterated their commitment to continue to work towards solving issues relating to citizen-centric issues including reducing delays in visas and agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations through people-to-people exchanges.

The next Consular Dialogue will be held in Canada next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022