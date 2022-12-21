Left Menu

Nepal Supreme Court orders release of French serial killer Charles Sobhraj

Nepal Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the release of French serial killer Charles Sobhraj who has spent over two decades in jail.

ANI | Updated: 21-12-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 19:55 IST
Nepal Supreme Court orders release of French serial killer Charles Sobhraj
French serial killer Charles Sobhraj (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the release of French serial killer Charles Sobhraj who has spent over two decades in jail. The French serial killer, also known as Serpent Killer or Bikini Killer, has been released on the grounds of old age. He has been in Nepali jail on the charge of murdering two American tourists.

The court also ordered the deportation of Sobhraj within 15 days of his release. Earlier, the serial killer had demanded a 75 per cent waiver on his jail term.

He served 21 years in prison in India for poisoning a French tourist and killing an Israeli national, The Kathmandu Post reported. Sobhraj was also awarded a 20-year jail term in 2014 after being found guilty of a second murder, of a Canadian tourist Laurent Carriere, who was killed in 1975.

The French serial killer was arrested in 2004 after he was first spotted in a Kathmandu casino. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global
4
(Update: Postponed) NASA astronauts prepare for spacewalk to install solar array

(Update: Postponed) NASA astronauts prepare for spacewalk to install solar a...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022