Left Menu

Philippines to ramp up military in disputed sea after Chinese 'encroachment'

This comes a few days after China's alleged reclamation activities in features of the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, parts of which Manila terms as the West Philippine Sea.

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 17:18 IST
Philippines to ramp up military in disputed sea after Chinese 'encroachment'
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Philippine government has ordered its military to boost its presence in the South China Sea, citing a "threat" to a garrison in the disputed waterway after reports of Chinese "activities" in the nearby waters. "The Department of National Defence has directed the Armed Forces of the Philippines to strengthen the country's presence in the West Philippine Sea, following the monitored Chinese activities close to the Pag-asa Island," the Philippines' Department of National Defence said in a statement on Thursday.

This comes a few days after China's alleged reclamation activities in features of the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, parts of which Manila terms as the West Philippine Sea. "Any encroachment in the West Philippine Sea or reclamation on the features therein is a threat to the security of Pag-asa Island, which is part of Philippine sovereign territory. It also endangers the marine environment, and undermines the stability of the region," the Defence Department said.

It also strongly urged China to uphold the prevailing rules-based international order and refrain from acts that will exacerbate tensions in the West Philippine Sea and the larger South China Sea. After the Philippine Foreign Ministry said that it was concerned about claims that China was reclaiming land around the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, China rejected the report which stated construction activities in unoccupied features of the disputed islands.

"The Bloomberg report is completely untrue. Refraining from action on the presently uninhabited islands and reefs of the Nansha Islands is a serious common understanding reached by China and ASEAN countries in the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), and China always strictly abides by it," said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning during a press conference on December 21. "The growth of China-Philippines relations currently enjoys sound momentum, and the two sides will continue to properly handle maritime issues through friendly consultations," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
3
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
4
Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany; U.S. FDA approves Roche's COVID-19 antibody and more

Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022