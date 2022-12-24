Left Menu

Sitiveni Rabuka elected as new Fiji Prime Minister

Sitiveni Rabuka has been elected as Fiji's new Prime Minister, the country's parliament announced on Saturday according to CGTN news.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2022 08:36 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 08:36 IST
Sitiveni Rabuka elected as new Fiji Prime Minister
Fiji's New Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Fiji

Sitiveni Rabuka has been elected as Fiji's new Prime Minister, the country's parliament announced on Saturday according to CGTN news. Rabuka, is the leader of the People's Alliance, a political party in Fiji formed in 2021.

Rabuka was elected by 28 votes on the floor of parliament, whereas Fiji First Leader Voreqe Bainimarama garnered 27 votes, CGTN news reported. The announcement was made by the newly-elected Speaker of the Fijian Parliament, Naiqama Lalabalavu.

Fiji's Social Democratic Liberal Party joined forces with Rabuka's People's Alliance and the National Federation Party on Friday. Following the alliance formed, Rabuka clinched victory for the next term, marking the end of 16 years of leadership under Frank Bainimarama who seized power in a 2006 military coup, according to ABC news. For the first time in 16 years, Fijians are preparing to welcome a new prime minister.

The last two democratic elections which took place in Fiji were won by Bainimarama's Fiji First party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
4
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022