Pakistan Counter Terrorism Department arrests 96 suspects amid scores of raids

The Counter Terror Department (CTD) arrested 96 terror suspects from the Intelligence-Based Operations (IBO) conducted by defence personnel in Punjab province during this week. According to the Express Tribune, this week CTD conducted 433 combing operations and checked 19,633 suspects, while 96 accused were arrested. As many as 69 cases were also registered. The seven terror suspects arrested by the CTD were identified as Shafiullah, Khalid Mahmood, Mohsin Waqar, Muhammad Usman, Sher Muhammad, Muhammad Luqman and Farooq.

Further, the Express Tribune report states that during the raids CTD teams seized five detonators, 12.5 feet of safety fuse wire, two cell phones, 39 pamphlets, stickers and a receipt book from an outlawed organization along with Rs 22,870 in cash from their possession. The spokesman added that seven FIRs were also registered against the terror suspects under the Anti-Terrorism Act. Prior to this, after the Islamabad suicide attack on Friday, the capital administration banned all types of gatherings, especially activities related to the upcoming local government elections, and declared high alert in the city.

Police imposed a ban on all kinds of corner meetings, public gatherings and congregations, especially in the wake of the upcoming local government elections, the report added. The Pakistani publication said the order came into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for two weeks. In a statement, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Nasir Mehmood Satti, said the security level had been placed on high alert and all district police officers (DPOs) of Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal. Moreover, the city police officer Rawalpindi had been directed to ensure foolproof security especially around churches and at exit and entry points.

In a letter written to Islamabad's chief commissioner, the DIG recommended forming the eight-member JIT where 3 DSPs and two officers from intelligence agencies will be there and would be headed by the SSP of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD). On Friday, a policeman was killed and six other people were injured in a suicide attack in Islamabad. "A suicide bomber aboard the vehicle detonated himself soon after the car stopped near the officers," Islamabad Police said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the blast and sought a report from authorities. "Due to the timely action of the law enforcement agencies, the nefarious plan of terrorists to shed the blood of innocent people has been foiled," he said in a statement. The rise in militancy in Pakistan comes after the outlawed TPP announced the suspension of the ceasefire with the government and instructed the Islamic group's fighters to carry out attacks all over the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)