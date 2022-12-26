Left Menu

47 Chinese aircraft enter air defence zone, claims Taiwan

The Chinese military's Eastern Theater Command had on Sunday announced that it carried out joint combat readiness patrol and "strike drills" around Taiwan, according to CNN.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 11:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

The incursions, according to Taiwan, were made by aircraft, including 12 J-11, 6 J-10, 18 J-16, six SU-30, CH-4, WZ-7, Y-8 EW, Y-8 ESW and KJ-500. It further said that its armed forces monitored the situation and stated that its aircraft, navy vessels and missile systems have been tasked to respond to these activities.

The Chinese military's Eastern Theater Command had on Sunday announced that it carried out joint combat readiness patrol and "strike drills" around Taiwan, according to CNN. Taiwan Defence Ministry in a tweet said, "71 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels around Taiwan were detected in our surrounding region by 6 a.m.(UTC+8) today. R.O.C. Armed Forces have monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond these activities."

In another tweet, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said, "47 of the detected aircraft (J-11*12, SU-30*6, CH-4 UCAV RECCE*1, J-10*6, J-16*18, Y-8 EW*1, Y-8 ASW*1, KJ-500*1, WZ-7 UAV RECCE*1) had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwest ADIZ, flight paths as illustrated." On Sunday, the Chinese military's Eastern Theater Command said that the "strike drills" and joint combat readiness patrol were carried out in response to "provocations" between Taiwan and the United States, as per the CNN report. The announcement of China comes after US President Joe Biden signed a new defence bill into law which included creating a defence modernisation program for Taiwan to deter Chinese offensive.

"The troops will take all necessary measures to resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," CNN quoted China's Eastern Theater Command as saying. In a statement on Sunday night, the Taiwanese Defence Ministry asserted that it has confidence in defending its sovereignty. According to CNN, the Taiwanese Defence Ministry said, "The actions of the Chinese Communist Party highlighted its mentality of using force to resolve differences, which undermines regional peace and stability."

Notably, the tensions between Taiwan and China increased after the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in August. China had raised objections to Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

