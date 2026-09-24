Western countries increase support for slavery reparations, Ghana says

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2026 06:20 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 06:20 IST
Western countries increase support for slavery reparations, Ghana says

Ghana, which has led a ​campaign for reparations for the nearly four-century-long trans-Atlantic ​slave trade, said on Wednesday ‌that support ​is growing among Western countries for the effort.

The campaign's first focus is on restitution of looted artifacts, Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa told ‌an event on reparatory justice co-hosted by Ghana, Germany and France on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday. Later stages could include formal apologies, debt relief and financial compensation under a 19-point plan ‌adopted by the African Union and the Caribbean Community Commission on Reparatory Justice at a conference in ‌Ghana in June.

The UN passed a resolution in March recognizing trans-Atlantic slavery as "the gravest crime against humanity" with 123 votes in favor and three — from the US, Israel and Argentina — against. Fifty-two other countries, including European Union members and the UK, ⁠abstained. Since ​then, many European countries ⁠have expressed their support, he said. "Virtually all the European countries that abstained during the vote have reached out and have said ⁠they are going to work with us on this journey," Ablakwa said.

The UK and Portugal have offered support, ​and the US has also said it is willing to work with the Ghana-led effort, Ablakwa ⁠said. France, Germany and the Netherlands have pledged their willingness to return artifacts, he added.

"Restitution is very important to this journey...These artifacts ⁠ought ​to be returned to the motherland," the minister said. About 12.5 million Africans were enslaved and transported across the Atlantic between the 16th and 19th centuries, according to the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade Database. They ⁠were taken to South America, the Caribbean and North America to labor on plantations and in mines. This ⁠generated vast wealth ⁠that fueled development of Western powers while causing enduring economic and social harm.

Portugal and Britain were responsible for transporting more than 70% of all enslaved Africans across ‌the Atlantic, ‌according to the database.

TRENDING

1
Russia kills eight in strikes on Ukraine as Trump meets Zelenskiy

Russia kills eight in strikes on Ukraine as Trump meets Zelenskiy

Global
2
UK ready to lead global push on AI Standards, Burnham tells UN

UK ready to lead global push on AI Standards, Burnham tells UN

Global
3
Trump says freedom will come to Cuba in UN speech

Trump says freedom will come to Cuba in UN speech

Global
4
US top diplomat Rubio to meet Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on Wednesday

US top diplomat Rubio to meet Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on Wednesday

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Cocoa Under Pressure as Extreme Rainfall Erodes Farm Yields

How OpenAI, Meta and Mistral Frame AI as Thinker, Helper and Future Superintelligence

AI and Maritime Safety: Why Collision Alerts Need More Than Risk Predictions

Vietnam Banks Go Digital, but Profit Story Is More Complicated Than It Seems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026