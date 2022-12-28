4.7 and 5.3 magnitude earthquakes strike Baglung district of Nepal
Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.7 and 5.3 hit Nepal's Baglung district in the early hours of Wednesday, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center (NEMRC), Nepal.
"An Earthquake of ml 4.7 occurred around Adhikari Chaur of Baglung District at 01:23 on 2079/09/13 NEMRC/DMG," NEMRC tweeted. The second earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale reportedly struck around Khunga of Baglung District at 02:07 (local time), NEMRC, Nepal tweeted.
"An Earthquake of ml 5.3 occurred around Khunga of Baglung District at 02:07 on 2079/09/13 NEMRC/DMG," the tweet read. No loss of lives and properties has been reported yet. (ANI)
