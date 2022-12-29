Left Menu

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that the Maldives government took swift action regarding a threat to attack the Indian High Commission.

ANI | Updated: 29-12-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 19:43 IST
Maldives govt took swift action: MEA on threat to attack Indian mission
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that the Maldives government took swift action regarding a threat to attack the Indian High Commission. Responding to media queries on action taken by Maldivian authorities and the response by the Indian government, in a weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We have noted that the Government of Maldives has taken swift action and the matter is being investigated. Our High Commission there is in close contact with the Government of Maldives and of course, on the security side, we are taking necessary precautionary measures," regarding remarks by one member of the opposition calling for an arson attack on the Indian mission.

"You would have seen the statements issued by the Government of Maldives, as well as, by other political parties in Maldives condemning this," he added. The Maldives had strongly condemned the incitement of arson and terrorism targeted at the High Commission of India in Male and said that the government is investigating the threat very seriously.

The Maldivian government's statement was released after Abbas Adil Riza, a member of the opposition Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM), gave a recent call to set the Indian High Commission in Maldives on fire. The official statement by the Maldivian government further added that all the necessary precautions are being taken regarding the situation.

"The Government strongly condemns the incitement of arson and terrorism targeted at the High Commission of India in Maldives. The Government is investigating this threat very seriously and the authorities have taken all necessary precautionary measures," the official statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs read. The Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) which is the ruling party in Maldives, condemned Riza's call for incitement of arson and condemned the action in the strongest terms.

"The MDP condemns in the strongest terms the call for an arson attack on the Indian High Commission and calls on the authorities to investigate the matter. The MDP also condemns the opposition's continuous effort to incite violence & hatred towards friendly nations," MDP tweeted on Friday. Furthermore, the government of Maldives said that such statements which disrupt public safety will not be tolerated.

"Such threats of malicious intent aimed at undermining the security of the diplomatic corps and disrupting public safety will not be tolerated," the official statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

