Jaishankar reiterates India's principled position on Cyprus issue in Nicosia

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday reiterated India's principled position on the Cyprus issue and expressed commitment to a bi-communal, bi-zonal federation based on UN resolutions. "I take this opportunity to reiterate our principled position on the Cyprus issue. India reiterates its commitment to a bi-communal, bi-zonal federation based on UN resolutions as the solution to the Cyprus issue," said Jaishankar during a press conference alongside Cyprus counterpart Ioannis Kasoulides.

The current issue between Cyprus and Turkey is an ongoing dispute between Greek Cypriots in the south and Turkish Cypriots in the north. According to a recent report by American broadcaster Voice of America (VOA), tensions between Greece and Turkey over the divided island of Cyprus appear to be escalating. Addressing the press conference in Nicosia, the External Affairs Minister said he held a very productive discussion with his Cyprus counterpart on bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The two ministers also exchanged views on their respective neighborhoods, Indo-Pacfic region, West Asia, and India-EU ties. Jaishankar also welcomed the signing of the MoU on Defence and Military Cooperation and the framework agreement on signing the International solar alliance by Cyprus. The External Affairs Minister on Thursday released the commemorative stamps on 75 years of India's Independence and 60 years of establishing diplomatic ties with Cyprus. "Overall, there is a lot we can be proud of in our bilateral relations and the level of our comfort and extend of our cooperation is clearly visible," he added.

Jaishankar further noted that the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing conflicts demand the world to address new challenges. "Energy security and food security are particularly pressing issues. As a responsible member of the international community, India joined its other partners in working towards extending humanitarian aid, medicines, vaccine and food grains," he added.

As India takes on the responsibility of G20, Jaishankar said it is New Delhi's endeavour to involve as many countries as possible and stir the conversation in the forum towards equitable and sustainable growth. (ANI)

