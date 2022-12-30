Left Menu

US President Biden looking forward to work with Netanyahu govt, calls him "friend for decades"

US President Joe Biden called Benjamin Netanyahu a "friend for decades" and said he is looking forward to working with the new Israeli government to tackle the challenges in the middle east, Al Jazeera reported on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2022 07:46 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 07:46 IST
US President Biden looking forward to work with Netanyahu govt, calls him "friend for decades"
US President Joe Biden. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Joe Biden called Benjamin Netanyahu a "friend for decades" and said he is looking forward to working with the new Israeli government to tackle the challenges in the middle east, Al Jazeera reported on Thursday. Biden made the remarks in a Thursday statement and stated that the US will also address the challenges like the threats from Iran.

"From the start of my administration, we have worked with partners to promote this more hopeful vision of a region at peace, including between Israelis and Palestinians," the US president said. "We aim to continue this important work with Israel's new government under Prime Minister Netanyahu's leadership," he added.

Moreover, Biden reiterated Washington's rhetorical support for the two-state solution on Thursday, despite the fact that Netanyahu's administration has previously stated that building more settlements in the occupied West Bank was its top goal, Al Jazeera reported. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Israel on Thursday and said he looks forward to working to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Netanyahu, 73 was sworn in as Israel's PM hoping to deliver political stability after five general elections since 2019, The Times of Israel reported. He took the oath after Israel's parliament, or Knesset passed a vote of confidence in his new government. Out of the 120 members, 63 voted in favour of the new government.

"Heartiest congratulations Netanyahu for forming the government. Looking forward to working together to strengthen our strategic partnership," PM Modi tweeted. Back in November, the Prime Minister congratulated Netanyahu on his victory in the Israeli general elections.

"Mazel Tov my friend @netanyahu for your electoral success. I look forward to continuing our joint efforts to deepen the India-Israel strategic partnership," PM Modi had said in an earlier tweet. The Israeli newspaper said Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving prime minister. The report added this will be his sixth government, and by allying far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties to his right-wing Likud, it will be his and the "country's most hardline to date."

The year witnessed Benjamin Netanyahu's stunning political comeback whose election victory was backed by an alliance with right-wing parties. Israel held the fifth parliamentary election in fewer than four years on November 1. Netanyahu and his right-wing bloc won 64 of the 120 seats in the parliament to defeat the centre-left bloc which ousted Netanyahu in June last year.

Netanyahu said earlier this month that he had successfully formed a new coalition government after intensive negotiations with his right-wing and religious partners. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022