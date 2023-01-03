Left Menu

Pakistan announces new restrictions on transit of Afghan commodities

Najibullah Safi, head of the Joint Chamber, said that the Pakistan government has increased the invoice of commodities, including tyres, electric devices, medicines and oil and sugar.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 18:38 IST
Pakistan has imposed new restrictions on the transit of Afghan commodities, the Joint Chamber of Afghanistan-Pakistan Commerce on Monday said, Tolo News reported. The new restrictions announced by Islamabad will create hurdles for traders to transfer their products through Karachi port. Najibullah Safi, head of the Joint Chamber, said that the Pakistan government has increased the invoice of commodities, including tyres, electric devices, medicines and oil and sugar. As per the news report, Afghanistan imports its commodities from China, Indonesia, India and European nations through Karachi port.

"The problem is in invoice. The Pakistani government has increased the invoice of commodities such as tires, electric devices, medicines, oil and sugar," Tolo News quoted Najibullah Safi as saying. Meanwhile, Mohammed Younus Momand, acting head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) emphasised that Pakistan's action is not according to international norms. Momand stressed that the new restrictions will affect the transit and businesses between Pakistan and Afghanistan, according to Tolo News.

"This action is not based on international norms. No one has the right to ask for invoice from us," Tolo News quoted Mohammad Younus Momand as saying. Furthermore, ACCI announced that Afghanistan exports 2 million tons of fresh fruits and other materials through Afghanistan to the Central Asian nations, as per the Tolo News report. Khanjan Alokozai, a member of the ACCI, said, "They also import gas and oil and cotton as well steel from Central Asia. It will affect Pakistan itself and the Central Asians."

Meanwhile, a delegation of Taliban has also visited Islamabad to resolve the matter. Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad, the spokesperson for the Taliban-led Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MOIC), called for placing more pressure on the investors and private sectors. "They must not put pressure on our investors and private sectors. Otherwise, we are obliged to think of alternative. We are trying to solve this and our representatives have gone to discuss it," Tolo News quoted Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad as saying.

Earlier in October, the Afghanistan-Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry had announced that the Afghan exports to Pakistan doubled this year in comparison to the previous year. Naqibullah Safi, head of the joint chamber, had said that the exports to Pakistan will increase if the existing restrictions on the banking system are lifted. According to Tolo News, Safi said, "Our exports to Pakistan have increased compared to the previous year." (ANI)

