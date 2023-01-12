Left Menu

Chinese President to embark on national exercise to discipline the communist party: Report

Jinping in January second week, addressed the plenary session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China.

ANI | Updated: 12-01-2023 09:26 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 09:26 IST
Chinese President to embark on national exercise to discipline the communist party: Report
Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo Credit: Chinese Foreign Ministry). Image Credit: ANI

Chinese President Xi Jinping described his tenure in power as the "new ear" wherein he will embark on a national exercise to discipline the communist party and its units for better governance, Singapore-based online news portal The Singapore Post reported. Jinping in January second week, addressed the plenary session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China.

Xi, during the session, pointed out that discipline is the "rule" for governing the party. He said that it is standard for party members to restrain their behavior. The president proposed placing discipline in a more prominent position, and that "strict requirements must be implemented in the entire process of party rule formulation, party discipline education, and discipline enforcement supervision", according to The Singapore Post.

According to the new Communist Party rulebook, every member must be aware of the Party Constitution. They should study the Party Constitution and abide by it. A recent Chinese state media report, as quoted by The Singapore Post, said that party members shout "get into the habit of working and living in a supervised and restrained environment".

Despite the election of Jinping for an unprecedented third term, the CCP continues to face leadership challenges such as the test of long-term rule, reform and modernisation, revival of the market economy and of the external environment, according to di Valerio Fabbri writing in Geopolitica.Info. The primary cause behind the loss of faith in Xi's leadership as well as that of the CCP by the Chinese masses is attributed to passive corruption, the party's authoritarian style of working, and the separation of government from the masses.

According to Liu Haixing, deputy director of the Central National Security Commission office, who recently wrote an article in People's Daily on national security issues and was quoted by Fabbri in Geopolitica.Info, the national challenges facing the communist government are bound to create new problems in future. The media recently reported that China, under Chairman Xi Jinping, thought it was wiser than anyone else. In fact, instead of wisdom, it turned out that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) under Xi was pursuing nothing other than obstinate exceptionalism, believing it could do what no other nation on Earth could achieve.

Where others failed, Xi and his apparatchiks thought China could beat the coronavirus with the advantages of "socialism with Chinese characteristics" alone. Thus, for three long years, China invested heavily in an intolerant policy of zero COVID, locking down whole cities at a time. It also created an enormous army of white-suited and masked minions who tested, bullied, and strutted about the country to impose the emperor's will, said media reports. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: WHO says coronavirus variant XBB.1.5 may be driving cases; WHO working with China on Lunar New Year COVID risks and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says coronavirus variant XBB.1.5 may be driving cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023