Left Menu

Pakistan: Unidentified men attack house of TV journalist in Kurram

After attempting to set fire to it, unidentified assailants used hand grenades to attack the home of a journalist based in Parachinar, The Nation, an English daily based in Lahore quoted police as saying on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 12-01-2023 23:28 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 23:28 IST
Pakistan: Unidentified men attack house of TV journalist in Kurram
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

After attempting to set fire to it, unidentified assailants used hand grenades to attack the home of a journalist based in Parachinar, The Nation, an English daily based in Lahore quoted police as saying on Wednesday. Mohammad Ali Turi, the producer of a private TV channel and a local radio was attacked and different sections of the house including rooms, doors, windowpanes, and a vehicle parked inside the house were damaged during the attack.

The unidentified attackers, in a bid to put the house on fire also put wood and other equipment on fire. Speaking to the media at Mohammad Ali Turi's home, the District Police Officer (DPO), Kurram, said that an FIR of the incident had been registered and that a joint committee had also been formed for conducting an investigation into the incident on modern lines. He also promised that the perpetrators would be apprehended shortly, Lahore based, The Nation reported.

Ali Afzal Afzaal, president of the Kurram Press Club, and Azmat Alizai, president of the Kurram Union of Journalists, both strongly denounced the occurrence and call for the arrest of those responsible as well as the provision of protection for journalists, according to the The Nation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test for Nord CE 2

India
3
Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

Sweden's LKAB finds Europe's biggest deposit of rare earth metals

 Sweden
4
China faces protests by EV owners missing out on price cuts

China faces protests by EV owners missing out on price cuts

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023