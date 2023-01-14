Left Menu

Causes of tragic Itaewon Halloween stampede revealed as South Korea concludes probe

On October 29, 2022, thousands of young people gathered in Itaewon in the centre of the South Korean capital, a lively party spot marked by narrow streets and alleys dotted with bars and restaurants.

ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 13:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 13:14 IST
Causes of tragic Itaewon Halloween stampede revealed as South Korea concludes probe
Representative Image (Photo:Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea has concluded after over two months the investigation of the tragic Halloween stampede that took place in the Itaewon region of Seoul in October last year which left at least 159 people dead. Citing a recent report by the National Police Agency released on Friday, Japan's NHK World stated that the crowd density of the people crammed into the sloping alley where many of the victims died was as high as 10.74 people per square meter.

The report revealed several causes of the tragedy, one being that people were unable to move more than one hour before the crush. Additionally, it claimed that several people perished after falling and being piled on top of each other The report recounted testimonies from survivors who claimed they were transported to the stampede scene while being pushed back and forth and that their feet were not touching the ground.

Six people have been detained by investigators, including the former station chiefs for Itaewon and the surrounding district police stations, according to NHK World. The incident reportedly occurred when a large group of people rushed to an Itaewon bar after hearing an unidentified celebrity was visiting there, Al Jazeera reported citing the local media. It was also the first Halloween celebration after the Covid-19 outbreak since 2019.

Social media footage showed several people being assisted by rescue officials and private citizens at the scene, and many rescue officials performing CPR on people lying in poor condition on the streets. The packed Halloween festivities in South Korea's capital of Seoul took place in October last year after Covid restrictions were removed, the local officials said. The festivities marked the participation of more than a lakh visitors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
2
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
4
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023