Civil Aviation Minister Scindia calls Nepal plane crash tragic, offers condolences to kin of victims

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has called the Nepal plane crash a "tragic incident" and offered sympathies to the families of the victims. Speaking to ANI, Scindia said, "It is a tragic incident and my sympathy is with family members of all the passengers. I also sympathise with the passengers who survived the plane crash."

An ATR aircraft had taken off from Kathmandu to Pokhara on Sunday morning and the plane crashed before landing at Pokhara. This flight carried 68 passengers including five Indians and four crew members, which is 72 in total. Earlier, Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted, "The loss of lives in a tragic plane crash in Nepal is extremely unfortunate. My thoughts & prayers are with the families of the bereaved. Om Shanti."

According to Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority, a total of 68 passengers, on board the ATR-72 Yeti Airlines flight which crashed somewhere between the old airport of Pokhara region and the Pokhara International Airport, were dead. The notice issued by Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority reads that around 10:30 am, the flight carrying 68 passengers including, five Indians, four Russians, and one Irish national took off.

"Nepali Army, Police Force, Airport Rescue, and Fire Fighting and Nepal Police will be informed about the rescue operation. Total number 72 including crew female 25 male 30, standard, white. So far, the death toll is 68," the statement reads. The Nepal government has declared a national holiday tomorrow to mourn the deaths of the people on board the Yeti plane crash today. Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari took to her Twitter handle to offer condolences to the passengers and crew members who lost their lives. She also expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also expressed grief over the incident and extended his condolences to the victims. He tweeted, "Deeply grieved on hearing about the air crash in Pokhara, Nepal. Our thoughts are with the affected families." Speaking to ANI, Nepal's Ambassador to India, Shankar P Sharma said, "This is very unfortunate we have already expressed our condolences. There were 5 Indians on the aircraft as per the press release shared by the airlines but details are yet to arrive."

On being asked that all Indian families were informed by the Nepal government, Envoy said, "Kathmandu is in touch with the family concerned and will update accordingly." (ANI)

