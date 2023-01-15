4 of 5 Indians killed in Nepal plane crash from UP's Ghazipur

At least four Indians among five who were killed in Nepal's plane crash, were from Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh, officials said. A Ghazipur official told ANI that Sonu and Vishal Sharma are residents of Alawalpur Village of Ghazipur district. He further said that they also received information about the incident from the media.

At least 68 people were killed when a Yeti Airlines passenger plane with 72 people on board, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in central Nepal's resort city of Pokhara on Sunday. Four victims have been identified as Abhishek Kushwaha, Vishal Sharma, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, and Sonu Jaiswal.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and prayed for the bereaved families of the Nepal plane crash. "Pained by the tragic air crash in Nepal in which precious lives have been lost, including Indian nationals. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families," PM Modi tweeted.

The notice issued by Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority reads that at around 10:30 am, the flight carrying 68 passengers including, five Indians, four Russians, and one Irish national took off. "Nepali Army, Police Force, Airport Rescue, and Fire Fighting and Nepal Police will be informed about the rescue operation. Total number 72 including crew female 25 male 30, standard, white. So far, the death toll is 68," the statement reads.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also expressed grief over the incident and extended his condolences to the victims. He tweeted, "Deeply grieved on hearing about the air crash in Pokhara, Nepal. Our thoughts are with the affected families."

Earlier, Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted, "The loss of lives in a tragic plane crash in Nepal is extremely unfortunate. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the bereaved. Om Shanti." The Nepal government has declared a national holiday tomorrow to mourn the deaths of the people on board the Yeti plane crash today. Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari took to her Twitter handle to offer condolences to the passengers and crew members who lost their lives. She also expressed condolences to the bereaved families. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)