Imran Khan urges Pak Army Chief to ensure transparent elections

"I hope the serving army chief would ensure transparent general elections. The amount of power that the military has is not possessed by any other institution," the PTI chief said.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2023 10:31 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 10:31 IST
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir to ensure transparent elections in the country, the Geo News reported. "I hope the serving army chief would ensure transparent general elections. The amount of power that the military has is not possessed by any other institution," Khan said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman also said that no one can stop Pakistan from progressing if the Army plays a positive role. "The establishment is a reality and it is above the law. The situation [of the country] will improve when it (Pak army) starts working for the rule of law," quoting Khan, the Pakistan-based TV Network reported.

Talking about his fears of political engineering ahead of the general elections due this year, the PTI chief said his party would resist if attempts to reduce their mandate are made in Punjab highlighting that his members were being provoked against him and asked to join Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). "Political engineering is still underway, which is why the [different factions] of the MQM-P [Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan] has been merged," he said.

Notably, Khan on Sunday refused to meet estranged leaders of his party. He directed the PTI members to respond to the show cause notice served to them for not being present during voting in a vote of confidence of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at the Central Secretariat. The PTI chief also continues to stick to his rhetoric against the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), insisting that he "is ready for every discussion" but against giving the NRO to his opponents. He also stands on his claim regarding Hussain Haqqani -- the former ambassador to the United States.

Earlier this month, Imran Khan had accused General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa of hiring the services of Haqqani for lobbying in the US against the PTI's government in the summer of 2021. He also underlined the need for approaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF) claiming fears of a "default".

"At the moment, we are either at default or have the IMF option. It would be better in this situation if we go to the IMF," the ousted prime minister added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

