Left Menu

Russia-Ukraine war: At least 30 killed in Russian strikes on apartment block in city of Dnipro

At least 30 people have been killed in an apartment block in the city of Dnipro after it was hit by Russian missiles, Al Jazeera reported.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2023 10:44 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 10:44 IST
Russia-Ukraine war: At least 30 killed in Russian strikes on apartment block in city of Dnipro
Damaged caused by missile strikes in Ukraine (Photo Credit: Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

At least 30 people have been killed in an apartment block in the city of Dnipro after it was hit by Russian missiles, Al Jazeera reported. Natalia Babachenko, the regional governor's adviser, said 30 people had been confirmed dead so far, and more than 30 were hospitalised, with 12 in critical condition. She further estimated that 30 to 40 people could still be trapped beneath the debris.

Citing the Emergency workers who said they heard screams for help from beneath the rubble of the nine-story apartment building in the east-central Ukrainian city, Al Jazeera reported that the workers used silence to direct their rescue efforts amid freezing temperatures. On Saturday, Russia launched two waves of missiles at Ukraine, striking targets across the country including the capital, Kyiv, and the northeastern city of Kharkiv, as fighting raged in the eastern towns of Soledar and Bakhmut.

Ukraine Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko on Saturday said damage to power infrastructure from a wave of Russian missile strikes would lead to emergency power outages in most regions across the country. "Today, the enemy attacked the country's power generation facilities and power grids again," Halushchenko said on Facebook, according to CNN. "There are attacks in Kharkiv, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions," he said.

The Ukraine energy minister said the next few days "will be difficult". "Power engineers are already working to restore the electricity supply." Since October, Moscow has been bombarding Ukraine's energy infrastructure with missiles and drones, causing widespread blackouts and disruptions to central heating and running water. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
2
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
3
FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Donald Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 million penalty for tax fraud; Weekend brings more rain, snow to storm-hit California and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Donald Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 mill...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023