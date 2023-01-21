Left Menu

Great level of trust between India-France helps carry out joint strategic program: Envoy Emmanuel Lenain

India and France share a great level of trust which allows extensive strategic programs not only to transfer technology but also to co-develop and co-produce important equipment, Ambassador to New Delhi Lenain said.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2023 21:27 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 21:27 IST
French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain on Saturday said India and France share a great level of trust which allows extensive strategic programs not only to transfer technology but also to co-develop and co-produce important equipment. "There's a great level of trust between France and India that allows the two countries to jointly carry out extensive strategic programs not only to transfer technology but also to co-develop and co-produce important equipment," Lenain, told ANI.

Speaking after concluding the Indo-French exercise Varuna, the French envoy said the partnership between the two countries is very strong where France has been supporting India in the past from Nuclear tests to Kargil War. "Our Navies concluded air-sea joint exercise 'Varuna', which is also celebrating its 40th year of existence. Our partnership is very strong & in history, we've been there for each other. We've been supporting nuclear tests and Kargil War," he added.

The French Navy's carrier strike group, including the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, is currently on a deployment in the Indian Ocean. The carrier strike group carried out from January 16 to 20 a large-scale "Varuna" air-sea joint exercise with the Indian Navy. From January 21st, Charles de Gaulle makes a port call in Goa. According to the official statement released by France Embassy, the French Carrier Strike Group, comprising the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, is deployed in the Indian Ocean under the ANTARES mission.

This joint deployment in the Indian Ocean contributes to ensuring stability in this region in line with France and India's shared approach of collective security based on respect for international law at sea and in the air. A major annual aero-naval event whose first edition dates back to 1983, VARUNA bears witness to the ability of the French and the Indian Navies to deploy and operate together and exemplifies the high level of trust between France and India, according to the statement. The 2023 edition holds special significance as France and India embark on a year of celebrations of the 25th anniversary of our strategic partnership and work towards an ambitious agenda for renewing, expanding and deepening this partnership. (ANI)

